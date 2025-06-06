Buy, Sell Or Hold Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) At $104.11?

In recent trading session, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $104.11 trading at -$3.47 or -3.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.74B. That most recent trading price of FUTU’s stock is at a discount of -25.71% from its 52-week high price of $130.88 and is indicating a premium of 51.39% from its 52-week low price of $50.61.

For Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.32. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.23%, in the last five days FUTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $104.11 price level, adding 8.87% to its value on the day. Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 30.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.14% in past 5-day. Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) showed a performance of 2.39% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 93.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -11.35% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 118.4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 74.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 74.07% for stock’s current value.

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.91B for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.04B in the next quarter. Company posted 3.13B and 3.44B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 95.25% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.55% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.00%.

ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD is the top institutional holder at FUTU for having 4.44 million shares of worth $291.6 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.1681 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 3.7 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.6385 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $242.86 million.

On the other hand, -Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Trust and T. ROWE PRICE Intl Fd.S, INC.-T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.01 shares of worth $104.94 million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 562.3 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $58.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.

