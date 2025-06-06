Buy, Sell Or Hold CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) At $8.92?

In last trading session, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) saw 9.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.92 trading at $0.06 or 0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.88B. That closing price of CCCS’s stock is at a discount of -44.39% from its 52-week high price of $12.88 and is indicating a premium of 8.74% from its 52-week low price of $8.14.

For CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.53. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days CCCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $8.92 price level, adding 0.89% to its value on the day. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.83% in past 5-day. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS) showed a performance of 7.53% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.9% for stock’s current value.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s Major holders

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA is the top institutional holder at CCCS for having 139.34 million shares of worth $1.55 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 22.8431 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., which was holding about 55.94 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.1703 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $621.48 million.

On the other hand, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund, Inc. and Principal Funds, Inc-MidCap Fund (f/k/a MidCap Blend Fund) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 27.97 shares of worth $249.46 million or 4.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.17 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $179.93 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.