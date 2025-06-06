Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) Jumps 8.94%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.56 trading at $0.21 or 8.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $633.06M. That most recent trading price of BFLY’s stock is at a discount of -94.53% from its 52-week high price of $4.98 and is indicating a premium of 67.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.82.

For Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.05 in the current quarter.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.94%, in the last five days BFLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $2.56 price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. Butterfly Network Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.67% in past 5-day. Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) showed a performance of 17.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.8% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.31% for stock’s current value.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.72% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 23.9M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 24.54M in the next quarter. Company posted 21.49M and 20.56M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.40% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.76% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.90%.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at BFLY for having 10.98 million shares of worth $9.24 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.1897 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, which was holding about 10.72 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.063 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.01 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and ARK ETF Trust-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.49 shares of worth $21.81 million or 3.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.45 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $16.58 million in the company or a holder of 2.92% of company’s stock.