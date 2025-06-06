Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Could Actually Go To 68 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) saw 12.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.84 trading at -$0.11 or -0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.36B. That closing price of BMY’s stock is at a discount of -32.38% from its 52-week high price of $63.33 and is indicating a premium of 17.75% from its 52-week low price of $39.35.

For Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.64. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.23%, in the last five days BMY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $47.84 price level, adding 2.23% to its value on the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s shares saw a change of -15.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.02% in past 5-day. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) showed a performance of 0.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 66.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 68. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.87% for stock’s current value.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at BMY for having 186.57 million shares of worth $7.75 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2043 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 158.66 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8273 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.59 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 64.1 shares of worth $3.07 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $2.7 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.