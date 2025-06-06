Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Plunged -14.27% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) saw 2.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.55 trading at -$4.55 or -12.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.40B. That most recent trading price of BRZE’s stock is at a discount of -53.19% from its 52-week high price of $48.33 and is indicating a premium of 13.0% from its 52-week low price of $27.45.

For Braze Inc (BRZE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.18. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.60%, in the last five days BRZE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $31.55 price level, adding 16.25% to its value on the day. Braze Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.27% in past 5-day. Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) showed a performance of -3.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.44% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.78% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 64.30%.

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRZE for having 8.55 million shares of worth $332.12 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.4288 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 6.35 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.2569 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $246.54 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.39 shares of worth $75.39 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.86 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $58.63 million in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.

