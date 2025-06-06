Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) Shares Rebounded 18.42% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at $0.09 or 5.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $455.88M. That most recent trading price of BORR’s stock is at a discount of -273.16% from its 52-week high price of $7.09 and is indicating a premium of 18.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.55.

For Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.1 in the current quarter.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.25%, in the last five days BORR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 2.56% to its value on the day. Borr Drilling Ltd’s shares saw a change of -51.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.86% in past 5-day. Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) showed a performance of 14.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -373.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -373.68% for stock’s current value.

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.11% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 262.84M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 262.52M in the next quarter. Company posted 271.9M and 241.6M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -9.19%.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at BORR for having 17.6 million shares of worth $113.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.0085 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 13.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4226 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.86 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 12.02 shares of worth $23.01 million or 5.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.41 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $12.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.

