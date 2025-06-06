Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Shares Dropped -2.56% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) saw 2.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at -$0.26 or -14.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27M. That closing price of BJDX’s stock is at a discount of -16215.79% from its 52-week high price of $248.00 and is indicating a premium of 3.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.46.

For Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.61%, in the last five days BJDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 16.48% to its value on the day. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc’s shares saw a change of -68.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.56% in past 5-day. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) showed a performance of -13.64% in past 30-days.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.46 shares of worth $5259.0 or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 735.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1117.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.