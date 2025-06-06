Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Is 19.23% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at -$0.06 or -6.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.34M. That closing price of BLNK’s stock is at a discount of -380.77% from its 52-week high price of $3.75 and is indicating a premium of 19.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.63.

For Blink Charging Co (BLNK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.1 in the current quarter.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.88%, in the last five days BLNK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 7.74% to its value on the day. Blink Charging Co’s shares saw a change of -43.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.83% in past 5-day. Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) showed a performance of 7.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -92.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -92.31% for stock’s current value.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.52% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 22.46M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 25.09M in the next quarter. Company posted 33.26M and 25.19M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.82% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.04%.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BLNK for having 6.7 million shares of worth $18.36 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.6349 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 4.36 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.3157 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.94 million.

On the other hand, SPDR SERIES TRUST-SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.08 shares of worth $2.41 million or 12.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.87 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $2.24 million in the company or a holder of 11.61% of company’s stock.