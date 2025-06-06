BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Has Recovered 45.88 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -53.32% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw 16.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.07 trading at $0.06 or 1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.43B. That closing price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -53.32% from its 52-week high price of $6.24 and is indicating a premium of 50.61% from its 52-week low price of $2.01.

For BlackBerry Ltd (BB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.0 in the current quarter.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.50%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $4.07 price level, adding 3.33% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Ltd’s shares saw a change of 7.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.01% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of 12.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 7.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.86% for stock’s current value.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.09% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 112.18M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 122.42M in the next quarter. Company posted 144M and 145M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.28% during past 5 years.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN is the top institutional holder at BB for having 46.72 million shares of worth $116.34 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.9218 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, which was holding about 33.33 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.6509 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.66 million.

On the other hand, First TRT Exch-Trd Fd. II-First TRT NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 12.26 shares of worth $49.88 million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.26 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $33.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.