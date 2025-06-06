Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Jumped 2.53% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw 15.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at -$0.24 or -8.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $504.90M. That closing price of BTBT’s stock is at a discount of -136.21% from its 52-week high price of $5.74 and is indicating a premium of 30.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.69.

For Bit Digital Inc (BTBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.99%, in the last five days BTBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 10.33% to its value on the day. Bit Digital Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.53% in past 5-day. Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) showed a performance of 20.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -146.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -146.91% for stock’s current value.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BTBT for having 11.07 million shares of worth $35.2 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6444 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INVESCO LTD., which was holding about 9.51 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.4277 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.25 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Valkyrie ETF Trust II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.13 shares of worth $7.6 million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.59 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $6.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.