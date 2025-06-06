Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At 2

In last trading session, Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) saw 10.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at $0.04 or 2.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $425.76M. That closing price of BLDP’s stock is at a discount of -111.27% from its 52-week high price of $3.00 and is indicating a premium of 29.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.00.

For Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.09 in the current quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.90%, in the last five days BLDP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 3.73% to its value on the day. Ballard Power Systems Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.70% in past 5-day. Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) showed a performance of 17.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.27 to the stock, which implies a fall of -11.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 29.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.58% for stock’s current value.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 17.94M for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 25.28M in the next quarter. Company posted 16M and 14.76M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.23% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.32%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at BLDP for having 9.54 million shares of worth $21.47 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.1871 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, which was holding about 7.81 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.6095 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.64 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust-Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.16 shares of worth $4.49 million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.19 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.