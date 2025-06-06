Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) jumps 0.84% In 2025; How Attractive Is It At $37.88?

In recent trading session, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.88 trading at $0.73 or 1.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $37.53B. That most recent trading price of BKR’s stock is at a discount of -30.41% from its 52-week high price of $49.40 and is indicating a premium of 18.35% from its 52-week low price of $30.93.

For Baker Hughes Co (BKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.98%, in the last five days BKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $37.88 price level, adding 0.53% to its value on the day. Baker Hughes Co’s shares saw a change of -7.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.25% in past 5-day. Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) showed a performance of 4.34% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 52. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.0% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.90% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.84% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.16%.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at BKR for having 121.45 million shares of worth $4.27 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.1941 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 99.86 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.0259 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.51 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 32.96 shares of worth $1.25 billion or 3.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.29 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.19 billion in the company or a holder of 3.78% of company’s stock.