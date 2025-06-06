Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) 39.87% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at $0.09 or 6.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.75M. That most recent trading price of AYTU’s stock is at a discount of -103.16% from its 52-week high price of $3.21 and is indicating a premium of 39.87% from its 52-week low price of $0.95.

Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.04%, in the last five days AYTU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 12.71% to its value on the day. Aytu BioPharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.24% in past 5-day. Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) showed a performance of 30.58% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.68% during past 5 years.

Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at AYTU for having 1.09 million shares of worth $3.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.6248 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 0.47 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.5315 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 32.37 shares of worth $51147.0 or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.89 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $44063.0 in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.

