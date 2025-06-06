Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Achieved Almost 8.10% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw 9.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.95 trading at -$0.36 or -2.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.82B. That closing price of AVTR’s stock is at a discount of -116.22% from its 52-week high price of $28.00 and is indicating a premium of 8.73% from its 52-week low price of $11.82.

For Avantor Inc (AVTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.22. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.25 in the current quarter.

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.70%, in the last five days AVTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $12.95 price level, adding 5.2% to its value on the day. Avantor Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.69% in past 5-day. Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) showed a performance of 8.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 24.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 26. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.83% for stock’s current value.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.48% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.68B for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.69B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.7B and 1.71B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.25%.

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)’s Major holders

T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. is the top institutional holder at AVTR for having 69.67 million shares of worth $1.48 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.2552 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DODGE & COX, which was holding about 65.36 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6209 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.39 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 66.84 shares of worth $865.59 million or 9.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.05 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $285.5 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.