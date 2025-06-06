Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Are Up 60.21% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ:ALAB) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $91.03 trading at $0.32 or 0.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.01B. That most recent trading price of ALAB’s stock is at a discount of -61.91% from its 52-week high price of $147.39 and is indicating a premium of 60.21% from its 52-week low price of $36.22.

For Astera Labs Inc (ALAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.32 in the current quarter.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ:ALAB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.35%, in the last five days ALAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $91.03 price level, adding 7.34% to its value on the day. Astera Labs Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.34% in past 5-day. Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ:ALAB) showed a performance of 28.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 80 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 100. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 17.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.61% for stock’s current value.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 77.26% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 172.46M for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 180.67M in the next quarter. Company posted 76.85M and 113.09M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.69% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.69%.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ:ALAB)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at ALAB for having 23.35 million shares of worth $1.41 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.0454 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INTEL CORP, which was holding about 5.9 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.8036 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $357.21 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.84 shares of worth $351.05 million or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.26 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $297.54 million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.