AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $30.85?

In last trading session, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw 29.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.85 trading at $2.16 or 7.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.12B. That closing price of ASTS’s stock is at a discount of -26.68% from its 52-week high price of $39.08 and is indicating a premium of 73.78% from its 52-week low price of $8.09.

For AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.53%, in the last five days ASTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $30.85 price level, adding 1.25% to its value on the day. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s shares saw a change of 46.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.89% in past 5-day. AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) showed a performance of 23.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 47.9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 47.9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 47.9. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.27% for stock’s current value.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at ASTS for having 8.57 million shares of worth $99.52 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.0715 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, which was holding about 7.45 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.2802 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.55 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 4.44 shares of worth $136.94 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.5 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $107.99 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.