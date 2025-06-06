ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) Shares Surges 1.16% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) saw 14.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.63 trading at -$0.04 or -0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.93B. That closing price of ASX’s stock is at a discount of -33.54% from its 52-week high price of $12.86 and is indicating a premium of 27.93% from its 52-week low price of $6.94.

For ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days ASX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $9.63 price level, adding 1.53% to its value on the day. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -4.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.16% in past 5-day. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) showed a performance of 7.00% in past 30-days.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.80% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.14% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.76%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at ASX for having 21.12 million shares of worth $241.21 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.4893 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 14.47 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.3353 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $165.3 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Trust-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 9.97 shares of worth $95.99 million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.89 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $56.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.