Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Rises 2.79%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In recent trading session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $133.16 trading at $3.61 or 2.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $140.75B. That most recent trading price of ARM’s stock is at a discount of -41.75% from its 52-week high price of $188.75 and is indicating a premium of 39.92% from its 52-week low price of $80.00.

For Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.79%, in the last five days ARM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $133.16 price level, adding 0.81% to its value on the day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s shares saw a change of 7.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.92% in past 5-day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) showed a performance of 7.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 144.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 190. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 54.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 54.94% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.47% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.90%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARM for having 20.0 million shares of worth $328.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.9157 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, which was holding about 6.43 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6156 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 billion.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs TRT II-Goldman Sachs GQG Part. Intl Opportunities Fd. and GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.2 shares of worth $428.05 million or 0.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.11 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $415.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.