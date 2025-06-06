Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Is 10.20% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $8.81?

In last trading session, Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) saw 7.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.18 trading at $0.24 or 0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.54B. That closing price of ANET’s stock is at a discount of -40.33% from its 52-week high price of $133.57 and is indicating a premium of 37.56% from its 52-week low price of $59.43.

For Arista Networks Inc (ANET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.46. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.65 in the current quarter.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.25%, in the last five days ANET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $95.18 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. Arista Networks Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.20% in past 5-day. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) showed a performance of 4.86% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 115 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 115 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 115. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.82% for stock’s current value.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.63% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.11B for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 2.1B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.69B and 1.81B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.37% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.47%.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ANET for having 23.39 million shares of worth $8.2 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.4565 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 20.09 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.4038 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.04 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 31.89 shares of worth $3.04 billion or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.7 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $2.73 billion in the company or a holder of 2.29% of company’s stock.