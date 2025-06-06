Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) Has Reached A Distance Of 85.59% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $421.03 trading at $6.89 or 1.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $142.47B. That most recent trading price of APP’s stock is at a discount of -24.73% from its 52-week high price of $525.15 and is indicating a premium of 85.59% from its 52-week low price of $60.67.

For Applovin Corp (APP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.58. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.66%, in the last five days APP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $421.03 price level, adding 1.86% to its value on the day. Applovin Corp’s shares saw a change of 30.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.13% in past 5-day. Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) showed a performance of 38.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 487 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.55% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 200 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 650. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 52.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.5% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 84.28% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.91%.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at APP for having 19.1 million shares of worth $1.59 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.6909 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GQG PARTNERS LLC, which was holding about 13.29 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.9588 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.11 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.82 shares of worth $3.3 billion or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.31 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.