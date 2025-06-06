Analysts Say That Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Is Likely To Make It To 13 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.38 trading at $0.22 or 3.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.81B. That most recent trading price of UA’s stock is at a discount of -66.46% from its 52-week high price of $10.62 and is indicating a premium of 27.59% from its 52-week low price of $4.62.

For Under Armour Inc (UA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.88. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.57%, in the last five days UA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $6.38 price level, adding 0.16% to its value on the day. Under Armour Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.27% in past 5-day. Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) showed a performance of 16.21% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.39% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.78%.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC is the top institutional holder at UA for having 59.84 million shares of worth $390.74 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.734 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 19.86 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.5589 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $129.7 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.53 shares of worth $35.33 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.15 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $26.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.

