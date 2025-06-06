Analysts Say That Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX:ORLA) Is Likely To Make It To 4.18 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX:ORLA) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.35 trading at $0.91 or 7.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.02B. That closing price of ORLA’s stock is at a premium of 3.24% from its 52-week high price of $11.95 and is indicating a premium of 73.77% from its 52-week low price of $3.24.

For Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX:ORLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.95%, in the last five days ORLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $12.35 price level, adding 0.64% to its value on the day. Orla Mining Ltd’s shares saw a change of 122.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.14% in past 5-day. Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX:ORLA) showed a performance of 5.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4.18 to the stock, which implies a fall of -195.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4.18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4.18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 66.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 66.15% for stock’s current value.

Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX:ORLA)’s Major holders

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN is the top institutional holder at ORLA for having 55.66 million shares of worth $213.13 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 17.5016 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 20.8 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.5398 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.81 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Funds-First Eagle Gold Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios-Gold Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 7.84 shares of worth $96.84 million or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.38 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $91.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.

