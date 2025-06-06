Analysts Say That iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) Is Likely To Make It To 5 In 12 Months

In last trading session, iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw 1.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at $0.14 or 9.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $212.51M. That closing price of IHRT’s stock is at a discount of -83.23% from its 52-week high price of $2.84 and is indicating a premium of 38.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.95.

For iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.93%, in the last five days IHRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 9.36% to its value on the day. iHeartMedia Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.81% in past 5-day. iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) showed a performance of 42.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -222.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -222.58% for stock’s current value.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.35% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 912.35M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 975.29M in the next quarter. Company posted 929.09M and 1.01B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH is the top institutional holder at IHRT for having 22.5 million shares of worth $24.52 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.8851 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DOUGLAS LANE & ASSOCIATES, LLC, which was holding about 7.59 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.0234 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.28 million.

On the other hand, PIMCO Funds-PIMCO Income Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 9.03 shares of worth $13.99 million or 15.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.37 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $5.22 million in the company or a holder of 5.92% of company’s stock.