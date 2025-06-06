Analysts Say Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) Can Really Get To 106 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw 8.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $86.99 trading at -$1.12 or -1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $98.86B. That closing price of SBUX’s stock is at a discount of -35.03% from its 52-week high price of $117.46 and is indicating a premium of 17.75% from its 52-week low price of $71.55.

For Starbucks Corp (SBUX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.31. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.27%, in the last five days SBUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $86.99 price level, adding 1.75% to its value on the day. Starbucks Corp’s shares saw a change of -4.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.50% in past 5-day. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) showed a performance of 5.09% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 96.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 106. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 4.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.59% for stock’s current value.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.53% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.13%.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SBUX for having 109.42 million shares of worth $8.52 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6594 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 78.79 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9557 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.13 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 35.89 shares of worth $3.12 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.56 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $2.75 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.