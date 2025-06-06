Analysts Say Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) Can Really Get To 95 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.87 trading at $0.63 or 0.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $159.66B. That most recent trading price of SCHW’s stock is at a discount of -2.25% from its 52-week high price of $89.85 and is indicating a premium of 30.57% from its 52-week low price of $61.01.

For Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.07 in the current quarter.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.73%, in the last five days SCHW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $87.87 price level, adding 0.82% to its value on the day. Charles Schwab Corp’s shares saw a change of 18.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.53% in past 5-day. Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) showed a performance of 4.60% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 82.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 95. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 20.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.34% for stock’s current value.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.16% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 5.64B for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 5.65B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.69B and 4.85B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.26% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.48%.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

TORONTO DOMINION BANK is the top institutional holder at SCHW for having 225.96 million shares of worth $16.65 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.3612 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 122.21 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.6853 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.01 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 60.29 shares of worth $5.3 billion or 3.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53.59 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.71 billion in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.