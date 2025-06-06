Analysts Predict Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) To Reach 13 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw 9.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.57 trading at -$0.04 or -0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.15B. That closing price of PTEN’s stock is at a discount of -102.33% from its 52-week high price of $11.27 and is indicating a premium of 8.08% from its 52-week low price of $5.12.

For Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.88. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.03 in the current quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.71%, in the last five days PTEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $5.57 price level, adding 6.39% to its value on the day. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.42% in past 5-day. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) showed a performance of 0.54% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.58% for stock’s current value.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.88% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.24B for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.22B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.35B and 1.36B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.06% during past 5 years.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at PTEN for having 57.44 million shares of worth $595.11 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.3767 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 45.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.3004 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $467.77 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 21.36 shares of worth $119.0 million or 5.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.81 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $115.89 million in the company or a holder of 5.39% of company’s stock.