Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) At $6.11: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at $0.15 or 2.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.88B. That most recent trading price of FOLD’s stock is at a discount of -107.04% from its 52-week high price of $12.65 and is indicating a premium of 4.91% from its 52-week low price of $5.81.

For Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.48%, in the last five days FOLD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $6.11 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.63% in past 5-day. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) showed a performance of 0.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 19. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -112.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -112.77% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.10% during past 5 years.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FOLD for having 28.59 million shares of worth $283.6 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.4111 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, which was holding about 28.06 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2363 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $278.33 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 20.89 shares of worth $127.56 million or 6.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.43 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $57.6 million in the company or a holder of 3.06% of company’s stock.