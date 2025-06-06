Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX:USAS) Jumps 4.30 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX:USAS) saw 3.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at $0.03 or 4.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $543.07M. That closing price of USAS’s stock is at a premium of 2.38% from its 52-week high price of $0.82 and is indicating a premium of 75.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.21.

For Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.30%, in the last five days USAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $0.84 price level, adding 2.87% to its value on the day. Americas Gold and Silver Corp’s shares saw a change of 124.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.35% in past 5-day. Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX:USAS) showed a performance of 36.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.05% for stock’s current value.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.33% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 47.12M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 45.02M in the next quarter. Company posted 43.33M and 29.16M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.10% during past 5 years.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC is the top institutional holder at USAS for having 6.9 million shares of worth $1.65 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.1086 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 3.32 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4941 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.8 million.

On the other hand, ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 71.15 shares of worth $59.91 million or 10.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.17 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $8.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.