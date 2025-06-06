American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Adds 0.08% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $214.82 trading at -$1.4 or -0.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $100.57B. That most recent trading price of AMT’s stock is at a discount of -13.38% from its 52-week high price of $243.56 and is indicating a premium of 19.7% from its 52-week low price of $172.51.

For American Tower Corp (AMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.65%, in the last five days AMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $214.82 price level, adding 1.09% to its value on the day. American Tower Corp’s shares saw a change of 17.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.08% in past 5-day. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) showed a performance of -2.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 237.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.55% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 223 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 250. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.81% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.60% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.59%.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AMT for having 62.54 million shares of worth $12.16 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.3911 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 38.11 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.161 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.41 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 18.02 shares of worth $3.86 billion or 3.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.77 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.17 billion in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.