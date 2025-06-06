American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Is Up 6.07 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $86.65 trading at $1.23 or 1.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.94B. That most recent trading price of AIG’s stock is at a discount of -1.64% from its 52-week high price of $88.07 and is indicating a premium of 20.37% from its 52-week low price of $69.00.

For American International Group Inc (AIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.44%, in the last five days AIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $86.65 price level, adding 0.47% to its value on the day. American International Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 19.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.37% in past 5-day. American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) showed a performance of 6.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 82 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 98. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.37% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.25% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.82%.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AIG for having 68.08 million shares of worth $5.05 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.64 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 57.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.253 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.24 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 18.75 shares of worth $1.62 billion or 3.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.43 billion in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.