After A -7.72% Drop In Share Price, Is Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF) saw 11.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.86 trading at -$0.07 or -7.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $478.13M. That closing price of BITF’s stock is at a discount of -281.4% from its 52-week high price of $3.28 and is indicating a premium of 22.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.67.

For Bitfarms Ltd (BITF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.72%, in the last five days BITF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $0.86 price level, adding 8.7% to its value on the day. Bitfarms Ltd’s shares saw a change of -42.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.12% in past 5-day. Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF) showed a performance of -12.40% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -277.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -277.91% for stock’s current value.

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

INVESCO LTD. is the top institutional holder at BITF for having 19.71 million shares of worth $50.66 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.9128 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, which was holding about 6.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.6492 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.01 million.

On the other hand, Valkyrie ETF Trust II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Blockchain ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 5.84 shares of worth $5.03 million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.17 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.