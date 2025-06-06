After A 40.42% Jump This Year Is Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) saw 8.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $92.52 trading at $0.61 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.91B. That closing price of APH’s stock is at a premium of 0.13% from its 52-week high price of $92.40 and is indicating a premium of 40.8% from its 52-week low price of $54.77.

For Amphenol Corp (APH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.81. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days APH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $92.52 price level, adding 0.86% to its value on the day. Amphenol Corp’s shares saw a change of 33.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.05% in past 5-day. Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) showed a performance of 16.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 85 to the stock, which implies a fall of -8.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 85. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 8.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.13% for stock’s current value.

Amphenol Corp (APH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.39% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.45%.

Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at APH for having 148.84 million shares of worth $10.03 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.3796 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 102.0 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.4833 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.87 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 38.28 shares of worth $3.54 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.25 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.54 billion in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.