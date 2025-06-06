After A 17.51% Gain In Share Price, Is Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) saw 10.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.18 or 17.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.74M. That most recent trading price of ELBM’s stock is at a discount of -133.88% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 and is indicating a premium of 24.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.91.

For Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.51%, in the last five days ELBM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 5.47% to its value on the day. Electra Battery Materials Corp’s shares saw a change of -34.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.21% in past 5-day. Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM) showed a performance of 13.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 1.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1.42. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.36% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.72% during past 5 years.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at ELBM for having 1.76 million shares of worth $0.76 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.7691 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 0.28 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1207 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS FUNDS-Global Resources Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 13.89 shares of worth $16816.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.03 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4881.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.

