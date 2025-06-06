After A 16.51% Jump This Year Is Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $71.39 trading at -$0.01 or -0.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $61.20B. That most recent trading price of CARR’s stock is at a discount of -16.71% from its 52-week high price of $83.32 and is indicating a premium of 24.05% from its 52-week low price of $54.22.

For Carrier Global Corp (CARR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.02%, in the last five days CARR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $71.39 price level, adding 0.76% to its value on the day. Carrier Global Corp’s shares saw a change of 4.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.26% in past 5-day. Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) showed a performance of 1.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 83. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.85% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.10% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.51%.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at CARR for having 95.48 million shares of worth $6.02 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.5803 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 94.58 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.4808 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.97 billion.

On the other hand, INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 35.9 shares of worth $2.56 billion or 4.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.85 billion in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.