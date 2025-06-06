After A 14.98% Jump This Year Is Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) saw 15.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.03 trading at -$0.11 or -0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.44B. That closing price of B’s stock is at a discount of -6.59% from its 52-week high price of $21.35 and is indicating a premium of 24.56% from its 52-week low price of $15.11.

For Barrick Mining Corp (B), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.81. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.55%, in the last five days B remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $20.03 price level, adding 3.47% to its value on the day. Barrick Mining Corp’s shares saw a change of 29.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.42% in past 5-day. Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) showed a performance of 4.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 47.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 47.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 48. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -137.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -137.14% for stock’s current value.

Barrick Mining Corp (B) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.52% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.97%.

Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at B for having 7.55 million shares of worth $312.82 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.725 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 5.61 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.9272 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $232.14 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and First Eagle Funds-First Eagle Global Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 51.82 shares of worth $1.04 billion or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.08 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $502.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.