After A -1.31% Drop In Share Price, Is United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) saw 13.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.52 trading at -$0.1 or -1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.88B. That closing price of UMC’s stock is at a discount of -19.68% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.4% from its 52-week low price of $5.61.

For United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.31%, in the last five days UMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $7.52 price level, adding 4.2% to its value on the day. United Micro Electronics ADR’s shares saw a change of 15.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.34% in past 5-day. United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) showed a performance of 1.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9.93. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.6% for stock’s current value.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.72% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.35%.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at UMC for having 23.11 million shares of worth $202.42 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.1861 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 15.22 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1226 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.31 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF and VANGUARD Intl Eqy. INDEX Fd.S-Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 11.35 shares of worth $85.34 million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.12 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $53.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.