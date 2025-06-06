AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Rises 3.34%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, AES Corp (NYSE:AES) saw 16.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.51 trading at $0.34 or 3.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.48B. That closing price of AES’s stock is at a discount of -100.95% from its 52-week high price of $21.12 and is indicating a premium of 9.99% from its 52-week low price of $9.46.

For AES Corp (AES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.12. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.34%, in the last five days AES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $10.51 price level, adding 1.04% to its value on the day. AES Corp’s shares saw a change of -18.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.58% in past 5-day. AES Corp (NYSE:AES) showed a performance of 0.67% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 33.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.4% for stock’s current value.

AES Corp (AES) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.18% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.79%.

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AES for having 92.86 million shares of worth $1.63 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.1263 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 69.47 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.8197 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.22 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 22.48 shares of worth $236.26 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.77 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $207.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.