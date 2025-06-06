Aegon Ltd (NYSE:AEG) Adds 0.84% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Aegon Ltd (NYSE:AEG) saw 13.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.19 trading at $0.05 or 0.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.39B. That closing price of AEG’s stock is at a discount of -1.81% from its 52-week high price of $7.32 and is indicating a premium of 24.62% from its 52-week low price of $5.42.

For Aegon Ltd (AEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aegon Ltd (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.70%, in the last five days AEG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $7.19 price level, adding 1.78% to its value on the day. Aegon Ltd’s shares saw a change of 22.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.84% in past 5-day. Aegon Ltd (NYSE:AEG) showed a performance of 8.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.31% for stock’s current value.

Aegon Ltd (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.57% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 120.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 42.96%.

Aegon Ltd (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

DODGE & COX is the top institutional holder at AEG for having 118.14 million shares of worth $724.22 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.361 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, which was holding about 8.37 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.8754 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.29 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 93.85 shares of worth $674.76 million or 5.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.33 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $38.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.