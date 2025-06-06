ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) -0.24% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) saw 20.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.25 trading at -$0.35 or -4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.90B. That closing price of ADT’s stock is at a discount of -5.7% from its 52-week high price of $8.72 and is indicating a premium of 20.85% from its 52-week low price of $6.53.

For ADT Inc (ADT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.07%, in the last five days ADT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $8.25 price level, adding 5.39% to its value on the day. ADT Inc’s shares saw a change of 19.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.24% in past 5-day. ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) showed a performance of 0.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.09% for stock’s current value.

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s Major holders

APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ADT for having 423.55 million shares of worth $3.22 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 46.9039 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, which was holding about 133.33 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.7653 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 billion.

On the other hand, Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 34.25 shares of worth $282.59 million or 4.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $135.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.