Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At 4.

In recent trading session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at $0.0 or 1.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $75.19M. That most recent trading price of ADAP’s stock is at a discount of -410.34% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 31.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.20.

For Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.99%, in the last five days ADAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 6.45% to its value on the day. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -45.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.31% in past 5-day. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) showed a performance of -2.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -244.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -244.83% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.53% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -74.52% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -28.83%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP is the top institutional holder at ADAP for having 38.97 million shares of worth $38.0 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.5415 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, which was holding about 27.4 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.787 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.72 million.

On the other hand, SPDR INDEX SHARES FUNDS-SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and SEI INSTITUTIONAL INTERNATIONAL TRUST-SIT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 280.02 shares of worth $80533.0 or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 246.74 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $70963.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.