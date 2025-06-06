Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) Has Recovered -26.90% To Date, But An Additional -136.0% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw 3.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at -$0.27 or -17.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $128.77M. That most recent trading price of ARAY’s stock is at a discount of -136.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.95 and is indicating a discount of -2.4% from its 52-week low price of $1.28.

For Accuray Inc (ARAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.76%, in the last five days ARAY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 21.88% to its value on the day. Accuray Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.30% in past 5-day. Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) showed a performance of -8.09% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -380.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -380.0% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.37% during past 5 years.

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at ARAY for having 8.23 million shares of worth $14.98 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.266 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, which was holding about 5.32 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.3408 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.68 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and HEARTLAND GROUP INC.-HEARTLAND VALUE FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.98 shares of worth $3.76 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.5 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.