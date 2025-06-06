12-Month Price Target For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Now Sits At 42

In last trading session, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) saw 10.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.56 trading at -$0.24 or -0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.22B. That closing price of KDP’s stock is at a discount of -17.57% from its 52-week high price of $38.28 and is indicating a premium of 7.49% from its 52-week low price of $30.12.

For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.82. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.73%, in the last five days KDP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $32.56 price level, adding 3.73% to its value on the day. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.66% in past 5-day. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) showed a performance of -4.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 42. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.49% for stock’s current value.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.57% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.17% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at KDP for having 110.82 million shares of worth $3.7 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.1748 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 95.28 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.0284 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.18 billion.

On the other hand, WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 44.43 shares of worth $1.45 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.61 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.26 billion in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.