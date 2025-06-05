Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) Rises 16.52% In 2025; Is It Still Attractive At $13.25?

In recent trading session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.25 trading at $0.05 or 0.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.12B. That most recent trading price of ZETA’s stock is at a discount of -188.3% from its 52-week high price of $38.20 and is indicating a premium of 19.32% from its 52-week low price of $10.69.

For Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.13 in the current quarter.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of -26.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.22% in past 5-day. Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) showed a performance of 1.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -126.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -126.42% for stock’s current value.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.37% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 296.62M for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 323.25M in the next quarter. Company posted 227.84M and 268.3M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.22% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.52% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.44%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ZETA for having 19.03 million shares of worth $335.82 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.697 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 14.24 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.0038 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $251.27 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.74 shares of worth $76.17 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.54 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $60.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.