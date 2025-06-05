Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Dropped -50.91% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at -$0.01 or -0.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $107.02M. That most recent trading price of ZNTL’s stock is at a discount of -699.33% from its 52-week high price of $11.91 and is indicating a premium of 32.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.01.

For Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.11. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -50.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.98% in past 5-day. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) showed a performance of 18.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.1% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -168.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -168.46% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.89% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.75% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.04%.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP is the top institutional holder at ZNTL for having 13.96 million shares of worth $57.1 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.6509 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 8.68 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.2139 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.49 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.58 shares of worth $2.33 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.