With 86.57% Distance From Low, Is Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) saw 2.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.81 trading at $0.09 or 1.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $625.33M. That closing price of OST’s stock is at a premium of 1.38% from its 52-week high price of $5.73 and is indicating a premium of 86.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) trade information

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of 116.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.00% in past 5-day. Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST) showed a performance of 82.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.01% institutions for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC is the top institutional holder at OST for having 17357.0 shares of worth $6769.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.1239 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, which was holding about 13700.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.0978 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5343.0.