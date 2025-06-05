With 61.81% From The Low, Is Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw 4.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at $0.44 or 20.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.19M. That most recent trading price of PHIO’s stock is at a discount of -285.43% from its 52-week high price of $9.79 and is indicating a premium of 61.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.97.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s shares saw a change of 41.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.51% in past 5-day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) showed a performance of 47.67% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.30% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 64.39%.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Macquarie Healthcare Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 50.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.43 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $69790.0 in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.