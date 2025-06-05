With 55.2% Distance From Low, Is Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.21 trading at $0.03 or 1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $112.14M. That closing price of CABA’s stock is at a discount of -510.86% from its 52-week high price of $13.50 and is indicating a premium of 55.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.36. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Cabaletta Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.18% in past 5-day. Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) showed a performance of 72.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.52 million shares which calculate 4.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.75% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.35% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.54%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.43% institutions for Cabaletta Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC is the top institutional holder at CABA for having 5.55 million shares of worth $41.49 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.2498 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 4.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6469 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.58 million.