With 55.2% Distance From Low, Is Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) Still Renewed For Growth?

ZM Stock

In last trading session, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.21 trading at $0.03 or 1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $112.14M. That closing price of CABA’s stock is at a discount of -510.86% from its 52-week high price of $13.50 and is indicating a premium of 55.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.36. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Cabaletta Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.18% in past 5-day. Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) showed a performance of 72.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.52 million shares which calculate 4.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.75% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.35% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.54%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.43% institutions for Cabaletta Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC is the top institutional holder at CABA for having 5.55 million shares of worth $41.49 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.2498 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 4.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6469 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.58 million.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.