With 54.4% Distance From Low, Could Geo Group, Inc (NYSE:GEO) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, Geo Group, Inc (NYSE:GEO) saw 2.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.77 trading at -$1.02 or -3.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.64B. That most recent trading price of GEO’s stock is at a discount of -41.48% from its 52-week high price of $36.46 and is indicating a premium of 54.4% from its 52-week low price of $11.75.

For Geo Group, Inc (GEO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.17 in the current quarter.

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Geo Group, Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.28% in past 5-day. Geo Group, Inc (NYSE:GEO) showed a performance of -15.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.37% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.82% for stock’s current value.

Geo Group, Inc (GEO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.64% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 621.55M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 661.67M in the next quarter. Company posted 607.18M and 603.12M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.73% during past 5 years.

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at GEO for having 19.66 million shares of worth $282.25 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.0593 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 14.55 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.151 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $209.0 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.26 shares of worth $213.89 million or 5.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.18 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $108.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.