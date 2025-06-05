With 44.77% Distance From Low, Could Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) saw 2.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.41 trading at $0.09 or 1.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $369.72M. That closing price of BYON’s stock is at a discount of -157.41% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 44.77% from its 52-week low price of $3.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Beyond Inc (BYON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.56. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

Beyond Inc’s shares saw a change of 30.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.61% in past 5-day. Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) showed a performance of 66.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.53 million shares which calculate 3.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.4% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.95% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.61% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.74%.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.45% institutions for Beyond Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.