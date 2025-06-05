With 37.4% Distance From Low, Is Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) saw 11.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.15 trading at -$0.21 or -3.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.73B. That closing price of UEC’s stock is at a discount of -45.2% from its 52-week high price of $8.93 and is indicating a premium of 37.4% from its 52-week low price of $3.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uranium Energy Corp (UEC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Uranium Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -8.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.54% in past 5-day. Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) showed a performance of 17.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51.35 million shares which calculate 6.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -70.73% for stock’s current value.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36,896.17% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 17M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 11.3M in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.49% during past 5 years.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.69% institutions for Uranium Energy Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC is the top institutional holder at UEC for having 31.57 million shares of worth $189.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.9459 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 28.99 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.2977 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $174.26 million.

On the other hand, GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 23.12 shares of worth $142.2 million or 5.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.28 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $81.68 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.